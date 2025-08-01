The first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already arrived

HQ

You have probably already seen videos and whatnot on the Internet of the Scottish city of Glasgow being turned into a pseudo New York City so that Marvel, Disney, and Sony can make the anticipated next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As there are a lot of eyes being placed on the production of the flick, Sony is getting a jump on things by already sharing a teaser for the upcoming movie. Don't start getting too excited as it's a very brief teaser that's only eight seconds in duration, but it does give us a taste of what seems to be Tom Holland's new spidey suit, which will have a more noticeable protruding web style akin to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the character.

Check out the teaser below for a taste of "something brand new" that is on its way to cinemas on July 31, 2026.