KPop Demon Hunters takes on board games with Monopoly Deal edition

It was recently affirmed that Hasbro and Mattel are teaming up for a slate of KPop Demon Hunters merchandise for Netflix, but that deal is mostly set to become a consumer reality in 2026. Still, there will be ways to bask in the popular animated film universe before then, as a Monopoly Deal variant focused on KPop Demon Hunters has been revealed.

Available to pre-order on Amazon today, the game is set to launch on December 15, 2025, just in time for the holidays. This is the smaller and more fast-paced version of the board game that asks players to collect items as some of the iconic characters in order to win.

We're told that the game is made for ages eight and up and that it supports action for parties of 2-5. Games should last around 15 minutes and the five available characters on offer include Rumi, Mira, Zoey, Jinu, and Derpy, each of whom have a unique ability to use in gameplay.

You can lock down a version of the game today for $13.

This is an ad: