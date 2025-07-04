KPop Demon Hunters' fictional music group breaks into the Billboard Hot 100 charts

HQ

If you need any proof that K-pop is a sensation all around the world and not just in Korea, all you need to do is take a glimpse at the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which documents the current most popular songs in the United States.

As of the moment, the chart pays host to a song from a K-pop band that isn't even real, as the group Huntr/x from Netflix's animated movie KPop Demon Hunters has worked its way into the chart, up as high as 80th on this list. Yep, a fictional musical group has outperformed big name stars like Ed Sheeran.

Specifically, it's the group's song Golden that has made the cut, which has placed as high as global sensation Blackpink ever managed to achieve. Clearly, this proves that k-pop is popular and also that the movie is a big hit and worth watching, something we can attest to in our dedicated review.

