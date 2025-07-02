KPop Demon Hunters

Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, members of the world-famous K-pop band Huntr/X, lead double lives. By day, they are superstars, but in secret, they protect their fans from demonic forces that threaten the world. When a new evil plan is put into action, it's no longer just the fans who are in danger, the girls' friendship and lives are also threatened, and they face their toughest challenge yet.

K-Pop Demon Hunters hit like a bomb when it was released on Netflix, and it's not hard to see why. It's visually striking, with colourful environments, vibrant animation, charm right down to its fingertips, and a clear love for both anime and films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It's playful, expressive, and at times almost overwhelming in its style, but always with a twinkle in its eye. The animations carry much of the film's personality and are an important part of its charm.

The film's strongest component, however, is the music. This is where the film was, without a doubt, at its best. Each song felt well thought out, with choreography and visual effects that interacted with both lyrics and music in an impressive way. The songs are memorable, catchy, and drive the plot forward. It's hard not to get carried away, whether you're a K-pop fan or not. The music is what makes the film stand out on all fronts, and in hindsight, it's been hard not to play the album on repeat (much to the chagrin of my neighbours).

The facial animations are absolutely fantastic.

Where the film falls short to some extent is in its narrative. The premise - three pop stars fighting demons with the help of song and strength - is entertaining, but follows a fairly familiar template. Many of the twists and turns feel predictable, and at times you wish the story dared to take more risks, however, that doesn't mean the film is uninteresting, quite the contrary. Despite a somewhat generic story, it manages to maintain its engagement, thanks in large part to its strong presentation and the genuine bond between the main characters.

KPop Demon Hunters is a colourful love letter to K-pop, but also a tribute to anime and friendship. It's charming, beautifully produced, and offers an energetic mix of action, humour, and music. Although one might have wished for a sharper story, the film is carried by its visual strength and fantastic soundtrack. It remains to be seen whether there will be a sequel, but we are keeping our fingers crossed that there will be.

A film that offers colour, personality, and great music.

