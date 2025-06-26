Peak is now already a two-million seller

Peak really does seem to be the hit of the summer. The indie project from Landfall Games managed to ship a whopping one million copies after just six days, but clearly this has led to a big word of mouth boom, as just three days later this figure has skyrocketed up to two million sold copies.

Yep, in as little as nine days, Peak has shifted two million units, which is why the developer is now exploring how it can extend and continue to grow the game with updates. There are no official pieces of information as to what these will offer fans, but the announcement Steam blog post does explain:

"We won't be able to do all of them, but we're excited to see what we bring to PEAK! We're still prioritizing bug fixes and stability first so don't expect a huge content update right away."

Beyond this, we can expect localisation for the game in the near future, as well as merchandising for the game too. Add to this more bug fixes and patches, and it's clear the future of Peak is very, very bright.