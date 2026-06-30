Jurgen Klopp is the most wanted successor to Nagelsmann after World Cup debacle

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Germany's elimination from World Cup shocked and disappointed fans, even if it was not entirely surprising: before that a lot had been discussed about this version of the "mannschaft" being one of the weakest in years, and it continues the trend: since being champions in 2014, Germany has failed to reach round of 16 at World Cups. They did, however, made history as it was Germany's first defeat at a penalty shootout (including West Germany).

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said he didn't plan to resign (has a contract until 2028, after the Euros) and has the backing of the DFB sporting director Rudi Völler, but more and more voices are talking that after three years (Nagelsmann has been since 2023 and also failed to reach UEFA Euro and Nations League final), a change is necessary. And the name most people say is... Jurgen Klopp, one of the most respected coaches who left Liverpool in 2024 to work for RedBull, but has been rumoured for a return to coaching duties.

If Klopp previously used to be always linked to Real Madrid, now he will be linked to German national team. "I think 99% of Germany would like Klopp in the manager's seat, he represents everything they need at the moment - energy, passion, relentlessness", said former Germany international Robert Huth to TalkSport. "It's inevitable that Nagelsmann will go and I think Klopp would take it for sure, he's loved by pretty much everyone".

Klopp commented Tah's goal ruled out by VAR, compared it to "60% of Arsenal goals"

For the moment, Klopp also contributes as football pundit, and of course he talked about Germany's defeat, being critical with VAR for ruling out his goal, caused by a foul against the Paraguayan goalkeeper that impeded him in the action. "If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won't be English champions", Klopp said to Magenta TV. "They've scored 60 percent of their goals that way."

And when asked about his potential future as German's coach, he simply said "I haven't thought about that yet . I understand my name is being mentioned now. But it's not the time to talk about it" (via AS).