German coach Julian Nagelsmann says he won't resign after World Cup elimination

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Germany was eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32, and since their title in 2014, they still haven't won a knockout World Cup match. Julian Nagelsmann, German national team coach, admitted it after the match. "This is the third elimination in a row, so we are not part of the first-class teams any more", said the 38-year-old coach. "When you exit the World Cup after you play Paraguay it is very bitter. It is very hurtful".

Even with the controversy regarding Jonathan Tah's goal that was ruled out by VAR and that would have seen Germany going through, Nagelsmann has received a lot of criticism: four matches this World Cup, two wins against Curaçao and Ivory Coast, two defeats against Paraguay and Ecuador. Many believe this will end with the young coach, who took over from Bayern Munich in 2023, to be fired, but for now Nagelsmann has no intention to step down and wants to work for the next Nations League and UEFA Euro:

"I'm not going to step back only because we are eliminated. If the DFB want me to continue, I am going to continue. I know how the industry works and a lot of people now want me to leave. I want to continue if the German FA wants me to", even admitting that "if we're going to do a survey today in Germany, people are not going to speak about me positively obviously".

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler also has his back: "Julian is still a top coach. He's a fighter, he'll shake off such a painful defeat and come back ready to attack again. I know many people won't understand after being knocked out like this. I'm still convinced he's probably the right man to continue. But I'm not the on my own. It's not my decision alone", he said.