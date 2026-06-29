Kai Havertz responds to Lineker's comment of "one of weakest Germany teams ever"

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Germany started World Cup 2026 with a bang, a 7-1 thrashing to debutants, already eliminated, Curaçao. They continued with a hard fought win over Ivory Coast, but ended the World Cup group stage with a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador, still enough to qualify as group leaders, facing Paraguay tonight (22:30 CEST, 21:30 BST) in round of 32.

Gary Lineker, former England striker, former BBC presenter who was taken off the air for criticising England's anti-immigration policies and later fired from the BBC for sharing a post criticising Zionism, described Julian Nagelsmann's team as "one of the weakest German national teams" in an interview with L'Équipe.

The interview with the French newspaper was about the possibility of a Germany vs. France match in round of 16, and the British player said that "they can sleep easy". "I think, I could be wrong, that this is one of the weakest German national teams I've seen. France should reach the quarter-finals without problems. Germany are living off their past. Just remember that they didn't even make it out of the group stage at the last two World Cups. So I think you can sleep soundly."

Kai Havertz, German forward from Arsenal, responded to Lineker's criticism in the press conference before tonight's match, even if he said he hadn't read it. "Everyone can have their own opinion. I have no problem with that. I didn't even read what he said. At a tournament like this, a lot of people start talking about you. I don't think anyone is really listening to that. "

"We already have many pundits in our country. If people from other countries start talking as well, then that's enough. It's easy for people to criticize from outside. I'm not interested in that at all".