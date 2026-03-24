Jürgen Klopp denies links to Real Madrid: "That's all nonsense, they haven't called once"

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Recurrent rumours that Jürgen Klopp is being considered for a job at Real Madrid next season are "nonsense", the German former coach said. "They haven't called even once, not once", he explained during the presentation of MagentaTV, a German TV platform that will show all matches of the World Cup next summer.

Klopp, who worked as Liverpool head coach between 2015 and 2024, took a job as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, but other rumours suggest that he is not happy in that position, and would like to return to coaching... something that the German didn't deny.

"Right now I'm not thinking about that, luckily there's no reason to. For my age I'm quite advanced in life, but as a coach I'm not completely finished. I haven't reached retirement age. Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there's nothing planned."

"That's all nonsense, they haven't called once"

And about his potential position at Real Madrid, Klopp said that "If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now. But that's all nonsense. They haven't called even once, not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven't called him either."

Local Spanish media have reported that the club still intends to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season, with Klopp being the preferred choice, but would be looking to alternatives including Mauricio Pochettino.

Who do you think will end up working as Real Madrid coach next season?