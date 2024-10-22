James Gunn: Lanterns is "going to be something nobody's ever seen before"

HQ

DC boss James Gunn was on site during New York Comic Con and had a panel discussion where he informed about what is going on with DCU, but also answered questions. We have previously reported on his confidence in the new Superman and that more than half of Peacemaker: Season 2 has been shot already, but the discussion also touched on the upcoming TV series Lanterns.

As we previously reported, the series has been described as True Detective-inspired where two Lanterns, newcomer John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, have to solve a mysterious murder somewhere in the so-called American heartland (Midwest). If you think that sounds unexpectedly down-to-earth and an unconventional problem for intergalactic cops - you're not alone. Gunn realizes this himself and said:

"It's a very grounded and real series-which is strange to say for a Green Lantern show. But it's going to be something nobody's ever seen before."

We already knew that Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea, Zero Dark Thirty) will play Hal Jordan, and recently we could also tell that Aaron Pierre (Brother, Rebel Ridge) is ready for the role of John Stewart. Gunn has seen the two perform against each other and said:

"It was a sort of miraculous moment. I just love everything they're saying together."

Apparently, shooting isn't far off either, and according to Gunn, the crew is ready:

"Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King are dealing with Lanterns. We're getting ready to shoot that and it's been amazing."

A series like Lanterns is going to need a lot of post-production, and it's unlikely to premiere in 2025, but in 2026 we'll probably see what this "dark, earth-based mystery" has to offer.

Image credit: Tyler Kirkham // DC Comics

Thanks Screen Brief