Aaron Pierre confirmed as John Stewart in the upcoming DC series Lanterns

As recently as this week, we reported that the usually credible insider Jeff Sneider had concluded that actor Stephan James was the frontrunner for the role of Green Lantern hero John Stewart.

However, in the same post, he also wrote that British actor Aaron Pierre (who we recently saw in the Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge) had auditioned, and during Wednesday, DC movie boss James Gunn finally announced via Threads that it was actually the latter who ultimately got the role. Gunn seems to be very confident that he got it right, stating:

"After a long and grueling series of auditions I am absolutely sure we've found an incredible John Stewart."

James Gunn also confirms that Kyle Chandler will play the role of the elderly Green Lantern hero Hal Jordan, something we actually thought was official already since it has been reported for a long time.

All we really know about the series, which will be called Lanterns, is that it will be a slightly darker murder story that has been compared to the HBO hit True Detective. The premise of the series reads:

"The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Do you feel that Warner has found the right actors for Lanterns?




