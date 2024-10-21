James Gunn: "David Corenswet as Superman is going to blow people the fuck away"

HQ

Even as James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe kicks off with the soon-to-be-premiered animated TV series Creature Commandos, many consider the upcoming Superman movie the real deal.

It stars David Corenswet as the ever-righteous hero Superman, and during this past weekend's New York Comic Con, the creator, Gunn himself, was on hand to meet fans and answer questions. Among other things, some people were wondering if the first trailer was coming soon, and apparently it is, although not quite yet. Gunn said:

"It won't be too long before we see a trailer, but also it won't be soon."

Exactly what that means is up for debate, but maybe December or possibly January? Gunn also commented on Corenswet's performance as The Man of Steel, saying:

"David Corenswet is going to blow people the fuck away. I don't think anyone really understands the depth of this guy's talent dramatically, comedically, physically."

Gunn went on to explain that DC isn't aiming to have some sort of cohesive design for all movie and TV show projects, but creators are free to give them individual themes. Just because Superman is supposed to be more colorful and stoic, we can expect a much more evil and darker Swamp Thing. Here's what Gunn had to say about the upcoming Lanterns and Supergirl projects:

"Every single project out of DC Studios is going to be its own thing. We want this to be very different from what Superman is going to be when that comes out."

Superman opens in cinemas on July 11 next year, and at least on paper it sounds like there's a lot of potential, don't you think?

Thanks Superman Homepage