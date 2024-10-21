Peacemaker: Season 2 is already halfway through filming

HQ

Despite the success of the first season of Peacemaker, it looked like we would have to wait a long time for the continuation. At first, James Gunn was going to make a TV series about Waller (in which Peacemaker would presumably appear), before he had second thoughts.

Gunn kindly showed up at this weekend's New York Comic Con, and said during a panel discussion that he actually came straight from the set of Peacemaker: Season 2, and when someone asked how far along he was, Gunn replied: "Just over half. It's a beast."

He also described what we can look forward to: "It's a very different season. Very magical."

Regarding John Cena's performance as the titular anti-hero Peacmeaker, Gunn made it very clear that he's really getting into the role now, while praising Suberbad director Greg Mottola's two directed episodes in the second season:

"The new series has been going exceptionally well. Somewhere we have Greg Mottola in the audience, the great director of Superbad film, who directed two of the best Peacemaker episodes ever - episodes two and three of season two. John Cena has like, honestly, God, I've never seen anyone who has gotten so much better in such a short amount of time. He was great in the first season. This season he owns it and he's amazing."

Exactly when Peacemaker: Season 2 will premiere is something Gunn doesn't want to commit to quit yet, but there are indications that it will be in the fall, after Superman has debuted in July.

Thanks CBR and The Hollywood Reporter