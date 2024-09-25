Kyle Chandler is the next to be tapped to play Hal Jordan in DC's Lanterns series

HQ

Green Lantern and the Lantern Corps have not had a great run in film and TV lately. Unlike a lot of other superheroes that have many films and shows based on them, this sector of DC has often been overlooked, something James Gunn aims to fix as part of his first chapter of the rebooted DC Universe.

This includes a series known as Lanterns, and while it's still early in development, rumours have started to swirl regarding who will headline this project as the iconic hero Hal Jordan, a character we last saw portrayed on the big screen by Ryan Reynolds in the just awful 2011 movie.

While recent rumours have suggested that Josh Brolin was once a favourite to take the role in the series, the Thanos and Cable star has since passed on the role and now it looks like DC is turning to Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler.

Deadline states: "No one is commenting, but I hear Chandler is poised to play Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern character that was played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 movie."

The show will seemingly have a detective-thriller element to it that revolves around Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they return to Earth to investigate a twisted murder in the middle of America.

Do you think Chandler is a good pick for the role of Hal Jordan?