Jack Black's A Minecraft Movie song Steve's Lava Chicken is a UK Top 40 hit

A Minecraft Movie continues to be an immense success, with the film now surpassing $700 million at the global box office and on its way to being a billion dollar earner too. But ticket sales and revenue isn't the only place where the film has found success, as one of the many musical performances in the flick has now made history in the official UK charts.

Official Charts notes that Steve's Lave Chicken, performed by Jack Black, has now earned a spot on the Official Top 40 Singles Chart for the past week, reaching as high as 21st on the list. This is up from 77th, which it formerly held, showing that interest in the song has only grown over time.

The really interesting part about this record is that it's also a Top 40 first, as its 34-second duration makes it the shortest Top 40 charter to date, beating out Jonny Trunk & Wisbey's The Ladies' Bras (which was 36 seconds long) when that charted back in 2007 and reached a peak of 27th in the list.

This is even Black's highest performing hit to date too, as his last best received song on the charts was Tenacious D's Pod, which reached 24th in 2006, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peaches coming in at 28th at its peak in 2023.

Have you heard Steve's Lava Chicken yet? If not, you can see the official music video below.

