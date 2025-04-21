Sinners opens with over $60 million at the box office, and A Minecraft Movie surpasses $700 million globally

HQ

Easter weekend is usually a crucial time in the release calendar for movies, taking advantage of the festive season and the still unpredictable spring weather, so going to the cinema seems like a good option. And according to the latest US box office figures, audiences must have felt the same way.

Last week's release of Sinners, the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, has managed to attract a huge number of moviegoers to theatres, grossing $61 million worldwide. The figure is especially good at the American domestic box office, with 45.6 million of the total coming from theatres in the US and Canada, according to Variety.

The other big draw for theatres continues to be A Minecraft Movie, which has added another $59 million, bringing the total to $720 million in box office. It doesn't seem far-fetched to think that the video game adaptation starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa among others could reach the billion-dollar milestone, but there's no doubt that word of mouth and scenes of people having a great time in their seats make us seem optimistic about it.

Have you been to the cinema this Easter weekend?