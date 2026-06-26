It's just too hot: Paris' Pride March moved to September

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We recently covered how Paris is restricting alcohol distribution and reaching hospital limitation due to the current heatwave hitting half of Europe. Also in France, 68,000 were left without power, 40 drowned seeking relief, and three people died out of suffocation, all this very week.

These are difficult times to take to the streets, whether to celebrate or to demand rights, and now the French capital has decided to postpone the Paris Pride March to September. It was originally scheduled to happen at the weekend, but the police ordered the event to be called off, citing the aforementioned pressure on emergency services.

This has been the second time in history the March gets cancelled or postponed, with the first one being during the COVID pandemic. The Pride March, same as in other big cities, normally brings tens or even hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets, but the French capital's authorities decided that the conditions were too risky during the ongoing heatwave.