Forty people drawn in France as they were seeking to cool down

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Just yesterday we covered how the current heat wave hitting a major part of Europe took the life of three elderly people in the French region of Bordeaux. Now we learn that the extreme temperatures were the origin of forty more casualties, but in this case from drowning as they were seeking relief in dangerous waters.

Authorities explain that many victims were young people trying to escape the heat and seeking relief in rivers, canals or other unsafe swimming spots, with the country facing temperatures around 40-43ºC yet another day.

Same as other European countries, France has placed a good number of departments under red alert. Monuments such as the Eiffel Tower close earlier, and schools and transports are being affected too.

15 are the cities under top-level alert in Italy, whereas Spain has opened climate shelters while warning of temperatures up to 44ºC.

As previously reported, scientist link the extreme conditions to a wider climate-driven pattern. Specifically, the heat 'mass' is being trapped by an "Omega block", a weather pattern that allows temperatures to accumulate and keep building up day after day. All this while, for years now, climate change is making prolonged heatwaves and extreme weather more likely. And more intense.