Paris restricts alcohol sales

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Hospitals in and around the French capital Paris are nearly full due to a heatwave, and this causes some unexpected side effects, according to The Guardian and YLE.

The head of Paris police, Patrice Faure, has announced, that alcohol consumption and sales will be severely restricted.

"We are reaching a saturation point in hospital facilities --- I must ensure that the pressure decreases."

Western Europe is being scorched by a very intense heatwave. France had its hottest day on record yesterday for the second day in a row. Temperatures in the country have been above 40 degrees Celsius in recent days.