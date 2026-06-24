Heatwave leaves 68,000 households without power in France

HQ

An exceptional heatwave in Europe has caused a power outage in western France, leaving around 68,000 households without power, as reported by Reuters and YLE.

Healthcare centres and critical ​sites were being prioritised in the effort, with generators provided to tide over retirement homes after ‌Tuesday's outages blamed on a transformer incident.

"The incident was accidental and related to the current heat wave. No one was injured."

A heat warning has been issued for the region.

France experienced its warmest night on record earlier this week, averaging 21.6 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to rise to over 40 degrees Celsius during the day across the country this week.