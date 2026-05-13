Israel has officially qualified for the Eurovision 2026 Finals

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We're right on the cusp of the final stage of the annual Eurovision Song Contest, as this Saturday, May 16, will see the finalist nations competing for the right to be crowned victor this calendar year. As we count down the days until the main proceedings unravel, the semi-finals for the event have officially come to a close, meaning we know the additional ten teams who have advanced to the finals, including a very controversial nation.

Following a performance from Noam Bettan, Israel has officially advanced to the finals, joining nine other nations who have punched their ticket to the big day. The full list of nations and their performers who have advanced from the semifinals (as per BBC News), includes the below.



Belgium - Essyla



Croatia - Lelek



Finland - Linda Lampenius & Pete Parkkonen



Greece - Akylas



Israel - Noam Bettan



Lithuania - Lion Ceccah



Moldova - Satoshi



Poland - Alicja



Serbia - Lavina



Sweden - Felcia



Israel's qualification is particularly controversial as due to the events in Gaza, many nations have taken a stand and boycotted Eurovision this year, including Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia, and Iceland, while the 2024 victor has returned their trophy in protest to Israel's involvement. The organisers have even promised not to mute any boos that Israel receives during its performance this year.

With these qualified teams in mind, it should also be noted that some key nations have missed out, including Portugal, Estonia, Georgia, and the tiny San Marino despite the best efforts of Boy George.

Will you be tuning into Eurovision this weekend?