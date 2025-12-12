Eurovision winner Nemo to return 2024 trophy in protest at Israel taking part in 2026

HQ

Nemo, the Swiss artist who won Eurovision in 2024, says they will return their trophy in protest at Israel's participation in the 2026 contest. The 26-year-old, the first non-binary winner, said there is a "clear conflict" between Eurovision's ideals of unity and inclusion and the decision to allow Israel to take part amid the war in Gaza.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Nemo said that despite being grateful for what the contest brought them, they no longer feel the trophy "belongs on my shelf". Their move adds to mounting turmoil around Eurovision 2026, which is already facing boycotts from Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland after the European Broadcasting Union refused to suspend Israel.

"A state accused of severe wrongdoing"

Nemo argued that the contest had been repeatedly used to soften the image of "a state accused of severe wrongdoing", while the EBU insisted Eurovision was non-political. They said that when entire countries chose to withdraw, it showed "something is deeply wrong", and that returning the trophy was their way of signalling the contradiction.

Israel's public broadcaster has welcomed the EBU's decision to keep the country in the competition, while President Isaac Herzog said Israel "deserves to be represented on every stage". Israel's embassy in Norway also criticised Iceland's withdrawal, calling it contrary to the spirit of the contest.

With six months to go, 34 nations are currently slated to participate in Eurovision 2026, though several have not confirmed their plans. The EBU said it was "saddened" by Nemo's decision but added that the singer would "always remain a valued part of the Eurovision family."