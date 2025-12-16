Eurovision host says it will not mute boos during Israel's performance: "We will not sugarcoat"

HQ

Austria's public broadcaster ORF said on Tuesday it will not censor audience reactions or mute booing during Israel's performance at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, despite growing controversy over Israel's participation.

The contest, scheduled to take place in Vienna in May, will feature just 35 entries after five countries (including Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands) announced boycotts in protest over the war in Gaza. It will be the smallest Eurovision lineup since 2003.

ORF executive producer Michael Kroen said Palestinian flags would not be banned from the audience as long as they comply with local laws and security rules. "We will not sugarcoat anything or avoid showing what is happening," Kroen told a news conference. "Our task is to show things as they are."

ORF programming director Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz said the broadcaster would not cover up crowd reactions. "We won't play artificial applause over it at any point," she said, departing from previous contests where booing during Israel's performance was muted.

Israel's participation has become a focal point of diplomatic and cultural tension following its military campaign in Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in Israel in October 2023. Gaza health officials say more than 70,700 Palestinians have since been killed.

Austria and ORF have been among Israel's strongest supporters within Eurovision. ORF Director General Roland Weissmann visited Israel in November to show backing for its inclusion, despite objections from several European broadcasters. Last year's Eurovision final drew about 166 million viewers worldwide, according to organisers, underscoring the scale of attention surrounding the contest amid the political fallout.