Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia withdraw from Eurovision 2026 after Israel allowed to take part

Four countries (Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia) will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after Israel was confirmed to compete despite calls from several broadcasters to bar its participation over the war in Gaza.

Ireland's broadcaster RTÉ said it would not take part in the contest or broadcast it, citing the "appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there." Spain's RTVE also withdrew, calling the EBU's decision-making "insufficient" and expressing "distrust" in the festival's organisation. Slovenia's RTVSLO and the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS similarly cited conflicts.

The decision came after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision, voted not to hold a separate vote on Israel's participation. Instead, members approved new rules aimed at preventing governments or third parties from unduly influencing voting outcomes.

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, welcomed the decision, saying the country "deserves to be represented on every stage around the world" and expressing hope that Eurovision will continue to champion culture, music, and cross-border understanding.

Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany, confirmed they will continue participating. Broadcasters from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland also supported the EBU's new rules and said they would remain involved in the contest.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna next year, following Austria's victory in this year's contest with singer JJ.