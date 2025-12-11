Iceland becomes fifth country to joing growing boycott of Eurovision 2026

HQ

Iceland has become the fifth nation to withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after the European Broadcasting Union confirmed Israel would be allowed to compete. The decision, announced by Iceland's national broadcaster RÚV, adds new strain to a contest already facing one of the biggest crises in its history.

RÚV's board voted on Wednesday to neither participate in nor broadcast the event, joining Spain, Slovenia, Netherlands and Ireland. In its statement, the broadcaster said public sentiment in Iceland made it clear "neither joy nor peace" could prevail if the country remained involved. It also noted that repeated concerns raised with the EBU had gone unanswered.

The withdrawals have cast uncertainty over Eurovision's future, disappointing fans and raising questions for broadcasters and organisers alike. Still, several countries, including Poland, Germany and host nation Austria, have reaffirmed their participation, arguing that Eurovision must remain a space defined by music rather than geopolitics.