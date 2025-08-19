Here's everything you need to know about Opening Night Live tonight

HQ

Tonight, the entire gaming world will once again turn its attention to Cologne when Geoff Keighley opens Gamescom with Opening Night Live. Gamereactor will of course be present on the exhibition floor and will bring you interviews and previews in the days to come, but of course it's this show that kicks it all off. Traditionally, Opening Night Live is the weaker of the three shows Keighley and company bring us each year, but what can we expect and how do you watch?

The evening starts with a short pre-show at 19:30 before the main show kicks off at 20:00 CET. The event can be followed live via Gamescom's official YouTube- and Twitch-channels and The Game Awards' own streams. The show is expected to run for approximately two hours.

cHere you also have an overview of the start of the show.

We can speculate, of course, but there are also things we already know will come out of the woodwork. Activision is raising the curtain on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which will have its first big presentation on stage. Capcom has also promised new gameplay from Resident Evil Requiem, while Team Ninja and PlatinumGames will show how they have revitalised the iconic series with Ninja Gaiden 4.

This is an ad:

Horror fans can look forward to a look at Silent Hill f, while role-playing enthusiasts get an exclusive preview of The Outer Worlds 2. In addition, Lords of the Fallen 2, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, Phantom Blade Zero, Ghost of Yōtei, and a new trailer for Honor of Kings: World. Blizzard has already confirmed that World of Warcraft: Midnight will get its big introduction in the form of a new cinematic, and rumours suggest we can expect gameplay news too.

Now, that's a lot of titles we already know a lot about, but there's probably room for a surprise or two, and that's where we need to move into the more speculative corner.

Could we see more of OD?

Among the titles fans are most hoping to see is of course the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, often mentioned but never materialising. Furthermore, Keighley has a strong collaboration with Hideo Kojima, who could of course show more from the upcoming OD, but it seems unlikely that he would be here in Cologne right now. Then there are titles that lack concrete news but should be in the pipeline, such as Judas, and maybe Crimson Desert will finally get a release date.

This is an ad:

Either way, a wild trade fair kicks off today with Opening Night Live, and you can follow it all via our site.

What are you hoping to see?