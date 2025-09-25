Here are all the headlines from tonight's State of Play

HQ

Rumours have been swirling for weeks, with established insiders increasingly pointing to the same window for the next State of Play.

And now it's over. Of course, Saros took centre stage from the start, but there were also a lot of release dates for the New Year, as well as a first look at Marvel's Wolverine.

You can see all the big headlines below, and let us know what you think of the show!

Saros gets huge gameplay trailer

Saros was revealed quite some time ago with the promise of a major gameplay presentation in 2025, and now Housemarque has delivered. Not only that, but it has been given a release date: March 20, 2026. The game kicked off the State of Play presentation, and you can watch the video below.

This is an ad:

HQ

Zero Parades arrives next year

Zero Parades is the next game from ZA/UM, which has been taken to pieces. But it's still the studio that delivered Disco Elysium, and we now know it's arriving in 2026.

HQ

This is an ad:

Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to PS5 in December

Microsoft continues to release major Xbox titles on PlayStation, and the next one will be Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, arriving on December 8.

HQ

Battlefield 6 gets a new trailer focusing on the campaign

Battlefield 6 has many things to offer, and one of those things is a gigantic campaign developed by Ripple Effect, among others. That campaign has got a trailer, which you can see below.

HQ

Halloween: The Game gets a trailer

Michael Myers is back, this time in an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where survivors must help each other escape while Michael Myers slaughters as many as possible. The game will be released in... yes, a year, on September 8, 2026.

HQ

Nioh 3 gets a release date

Team Ninja's Soulslike has evolved to be much more than that. The game now has a new trailer and a release date. It lands on February 6.

HQ

Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered has been revealed

Although the series has many loyal fans, there are probably more who remember the good old days. The third game in the series remains a favourite, and this one is now being remastered. It will be released on March 19.

HQ

Code Vein II also gets a release date

Code Vein is another one of those Soulslike games that found its own audience, and now a sequel is coming with a release date. More specifically, it will be released on January 30.

HQ

Crimson Desert gets both a new trailer and a release date

We have read many previews and seen many trailers, but now it's finally time for a release date. It is March 19, 2026.

HQ

Sony unveils new speakers for PlayStation 5

Yes, we didn't see that coming, but Sony has unveiled new speakers, two thick ones with planar drivers that can be connected wirelessly to a PC, Mac, or console, and they even work with Portal wirelessly too. They are wireless, but the package includes two docks for charging, and they will be available in 2026.

HQ

Marvel's Wolverine has a new gameplay trailer

Yes, the rumours were true. Marvel's Wolverine exists, is packed with lots of Marvel characters, and looks pretty good. Insomniac says the game will be released in autumn 2026, and you can see a glimpse of the game below.

HQ