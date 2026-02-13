Here are all the headlines from the latest State of Play

HQ

It was a packed show last night when Sony unveiled the first State of Play in 2026. God of War is being remade, Kena is returning in a new game, and we finally got gameplay from Control Resonant.

You'll find most of the relevant trailers below, and let us know what you think of the show.

State of Play begins with the reveal of Kena: Bridge of Spirits sequel Scars of Kosmora

Ember Lab returns to their distinctive action-adventure world later this year.

Ghost of Yotei's Legends mode has a release date

And you won't have to wait long.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on March 19 on PC

"Kept you waiting, huh?"

Bad Robot offers a new look at the wild combat sandbox in 4:Loop

It was revealed at The Game Awards, and now Mike Booth is back.

Control Resonant gets its first gameplay trailer

We rush around a supernatural Manhattan in Remedy's thought-provoking sequel.

Crimson Moon delivers medieval Darksiders-like action in 2026

Developer Probably Monsters just showed up to showcase the action-packed game.

Beast of Reincarnation gets a release date

It continues to look quite interesting and is a big gamble for Pokémon developer Game Freak.

Neva: Prologue introduces new mechanics and an origin story for the main game

The DLC will be available in a week from today.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer gets new gameplay trailer

The action-packed racing game will be released sometime this year.

A muscular chicken smashes through a battlefield in Krafton's new fantasy action game

Chicken Wukong? Chicken Kratos? Dynasty Chicken Warriors?

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition has been revealed

Digital Eclipse gives Rayman the "digital museum"-treatment.

Dead or Alive 6 is getting an updated version - and they're working on the next one

Team Ninja had two surprises to share.

Castlevania returns with Belmont's Curse

The action title is coming to PS5 in 2026.

Silent Hill: Townfall gets its first gameplay trailer

It's coming out this year!

Darwin's Paradox launches on April 2

And the game will get a Metal Gear-inspired demo.

John Wick AAA game announced by Saber Interactive with first trailer

John Wick is getting a AAA game made by Saber Interactive and Lionsgate.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls launches in August

A few new fighters, all from the Unbreakable X-Men team, have been revealed.

God of War Trilogy Remake is in development

God of War: Sons of Sparta is also out now!

Konami announces new JRPG called Rev.Noir

It seems that Konami is finally back in the genre where they previously spoiled us with games such as Suikoden and Vandal Hearts.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 launches in August

For the first time, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will be available on platforms other than PS3.

New gameplay trailer shows how Saros is easier and different from Returnal

Learn more about how to improve your character, return to where you were, and more every time you die.