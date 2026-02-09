Hearthstone Spotlight 2026: Deathwing, Cataclysm, and a big "hypotenuse" reveal at BlizzCon...?

HQ

It's been a busy start to the year for Blizzard, who has been offering up different Spotlight showcases for many of its tentpole titles and franchises. We've already talked about what's planned in 2026 for World of Warcraft and also the immense changes that are in-store for Overwatch too. But now it's time to turn our attention to Hearthstone, the famous deckbuilding card game that has some exciting plans for this calendar year.

Although, when comparing to what the Overwatch team had in-store, it's perhaps better to keep your expectations in check more for Hearthstone, as while there are some promising reveals and plans, it's more in-line with what we've come to expect from the PC and mobile game over the years.

To this end, anyone who has seen the Spotlight showcase will now be more than familiar with the next big expansion for the game. Known as Cataclysm, it's named as such to reflect the World of Warcraft expansion, because of the fact that it also brings Deathwing to the card title as a major antagonist. The premise for Deathwing's arrival plays into the ongoing narrative that Hearthstone has been exploring, one that has stretched through timelines and ultimately led to the monstrous dragon arriving in the key Hearthstone realm with the intent to annihilate it from memory.

From a narrative standpoint, there are several reasons for why Hearthstone has gone down the Cataclysm route. Lead designer Cora Georgiou helped explain much of this in an interview that Gamereactor attended during our time in Irvine, California visiting the enormous Blizzard headquarters. For one, we were informed by Georgiou that "we wanted to tell a time-travel story for some time," and that adding Deathwing to the game was something that carried "a lot of pressure in getting that right."

This is an ad:

While this marriage was intentional, it was also somewhat a product of coincidence and chance, as Georgiou also noted that "we've found the right opportunity to tell this story in a way that players should recognise. They will recognise these characters, they will recognise the major story beats. At the end of the day, the Dragonflights need to unite to create the Dragon Soul to defeat Deathwing. That is unchanged. But maybe the dragon aspects we're doing are a little different."

And speaking about the intense villainous dragon, expect a very dominant version of the character, as Georgiou expresses that "it's the biggest, baddest Deathwing that ever could be," adding "what if there is a Deathwing somewhere out there that succeeded in the Cataclysm and now he is here."

Deathwing's arrival and the two-phase narrative that Hearthstone will be exploring is the star of the card game's 2026, but it's complemented by an array of gameplay additions that should pique the interest of new, returning, and veteran fans. For one, Colossal cards are returning to the game in a perfect opportunity when considering the scale of many of Deathwing's allies and enemies. In total, there will be six Colossal cards that are each tied to six particular classes in Hearthstone, with some examples being the Warlock getting Cho'gall and the Rogue being able to utilise Sinestra. Deathwing is also a playable card, a Colossal addition that is not tied to one class and who is regarded as the ultimate endgame card, the card you place when you want to put a match to bed.

This is an ad:

Speaking about the return of Colossal cards, Georgiou expressed: "We wanted to bring Colossals back for a long time. But what's important to us is that the mechanic fits with the story we're trying to tell." Similarly, like when chatting about the narrative direction, "sometimes we just get a little bit lucky and the stars align," as Georgiou puts it.

For veterans out there, Colossal cards returning and Deathwing's grand entrance will no doubt be enough of a reason to continue playing but for the newer fans or the lapsed audience, Blizzard also has a few tricks up its sleeve. To ensure that players have enough options, the entirety of the cards featured in the Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un'Goro expansions are being made available to all.

Principal game designer John McIntyre commented on this and explained why this decision was made. "We're not only giving away all cards from Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City, including the golden versions, but we've actually made decks in our deck recipe tab that include all the cards from Core and Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City. So if you're a new or returning player, you can just pick your favourite class, there's a deck recipe there that includes all cards that are free, and you can just select that class and jump right into the ladder."

This should all make Hearthstone easier and more accessible to get into or back into, but as Georgiou adds, "rotation is the most accessible time of the year for players to come back, but most accessible doesn't necessarily mean easy."

For the foreseeable months ahead, Cataclysm will be the defining force in Hearthstone but Blizzard does have other secrets to share. The Spotlight video concluded with a teaser of something grand for BlizzCon, a teaser that game director Tyler Bielman suggested would rhyme with the word "hypotenuse". Blizzard wouldn't get into details about this as of yet, but Bielman and executive producer Nathan Lyons-Smith did affirm that whatever was teased does not actually rhyme with hypotenuse, as rather that was just a daft gag.

But a big reveal at BlizzCon, what an earth could this be? Is it time for Hearthstone 2? No, not yet. Lyons-Smith confirmed: "No, this is not a Hearthstone 2. There is no whole game that is launching. Over the years, we've done mixes, new types of content, new modes, and such in the game. It will be of that familiar ilk in like a bigger way than we normally would do."

Perhaps then it's finally time to bring Hearthstone to PlayStation, Xbox, and perhaps most fittingly of all, Nintendo Switch systems? This also seems unlikely as Lyons-Smith noted "nothing to announce now" before adding "there's a level of investment that we need to make that we need to make that happen. Primarily in terms of UI and UX, making sure it's very natural to go and play a card game on those platforms. I know it's possible, Duels of the Planewalkers from Magic many years ago was absolutely delightful, and so I know we can do it. It's a matter of are there enough players there beyond just who's going to pull out their phone or tablet. It's been so exciting seeing that segment of the market grow, such that we can then say, yeah, let's go and do this."

What else does this leave? Is it time for a Diablo expansion to align with the series 30th anniversary? This also seems unlikely, as Georgiou explained: "There's a lot that goes into whether that's the right time, the right environment, to do a crossover of like [Diablo]. StarCraft was so fun and players really enjoyed it, and I think Diablo could work." Heartstone's development team do seem eager to collide the two Blizzard brands all the same, as Georgiou briefly adds, "I'm half-crossing my fingers."

But still is Cataclysm the ultimate expansion? Perhaps in the minds of many players, but for Georgiou she does still long for a chance to make her dream a reality. "I may never get my Summer Camp Slasher and maybe that's for the best." Who knows on that front, but what we do know is that Cataclysm is almost here, and when that time arrives, we'll finally find out if even the roughest, toughest Deathwing of them all has what it takes to overcome Azeroth's greatest heroes.