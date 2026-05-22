Former Destiny 2 writer: "It turns out the real Destiny killer was [ex-CEO] Pete Parsons"

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It came out of the blue and still fans are feeling the impact, but Bungie has officially shared the news that Destiny 2 is being sunset. The final update for the project will come in a couple weeks on June 9, and while the servers will remain active, development on the game is effectively stopping.

While you may assume this is in preparation for the future of Destiny, perhaps to create space and room for Destiny 3, a recent report claims no such game is in active development, that Bungie is still pitching new Destiny experiences, and that a big slate of layoffs are planned impacting the staff who have been working on Destiny 2 as of recent.

Fans are disappointed and even furious, and this whole situation has even seen an ex-Bungie writer pop up on social media to share a rather striking comment. In a Bluesky post, Robert Brookes, who was laid off from Bungie almost two years ago, simply stated "it turns out the real destiny killer was Pete Parsons".

This is in reference to the former Bungie boss who received huge amounts of criticism for his time at the head of the company. Parsons led Bungie to begin setting up and working on a slate of new projects, including the eventual release that was Marathon, with a grand ambition to make Bungie a multi-franchise studio, a task many live-service developers really, really struggle to achieve.

The biggest and most controversial story associated with Parsons related to the CEO spending tons of money on vintage cars while his staff were being laid off, all following Bungie facing allegations of fostering a sexist and toxic work environment, before he ultimately left the company after the Sony acquisition went through - a deal that hasn't really been beneficial for either party as of yet...

What's your stance on Bungie and the Destiny saga, and where do you attribute the start of the collapse?