Report: Bungie is not working on Destiny 3, and "a significant layoff" awaits the studio

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On Thursday evening, Bungie announced that Destiny 2 is reaching its final chapter, and on June 9, the game's last major update will be released - after which development of new content will come to an end. Many have interpreted this to mean that the studio is now shifting its focus to Destiny 3 and will be devoting more attention to Marathon, but unfortunately, the reality appears to be bleaker than that.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has a scoop in the works, revealing that the legendary studio (which once created the Halo series) has entirely different plans. Although there are apparently people working on new pitches and ideas within the Destiny universe, Destiny 3 is not in development, and is thus, at best, at least five years away.

So will the entire Destiny 2 team be working on Marathon? No, unfortunately it doesn't seem like the somewhat troubled title will get that boost, and Schreier instead reveals that "a significant layoff following the end of Destiny 2's development" is on the horizon.

For those who remain, the focus will be on Marathon, but unfortunately, interest in the game doesn't look very encouraging, and it remains to be seen whether Bungie can reverse the trend going forward.