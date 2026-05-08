PlayStation records $765 million impairment loss from Bungie acquisition

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PlayStation is reporting a $765 million impairment loss from its acquisition of Bungie. PlayStation bought the Destiny, Marathon, and former Halo developer for $3.6 billion back in 2022. Now, it seems that the deal is not quite living up to PlayStation's expectations.

As per Sony's latest financials for PlayStation, a loss of $560 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year alone. For the entire year, we see the number jump to $765, and more losses are possible for the upcoming fiscal year as well.

It's not difficult to see why PlayStation might not be best pleased in its Bungie buyout. The tale of Bungie and PlayStation is very similar to the platform owner's multiplayer strategy overall. Chasing endless live-service dreams has left PlayStation with far fewer successes than it has failures. Marathon may be a very well-reviewed game, but it doesn't have the massive community that Sony would surely have liked. Even so, it's onwards and upwards for PlayStation, as in the same report we hear how it's already preparing the next generation of tech.