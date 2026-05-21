Destiny 2's long journey comes to an end on June 9th

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For nearly ten years, Destiny 2 has captivated players around the world, and few could have imagined just how long-lasting the adventure would be when the game first launched in 2017. And the dev team has kept at it with expansions, seasonal content, and much more. But that is all coming to an end with the next update, which Bungie now confirms will be the game's final one when it arrives on June 9th.

The servers won't be shut down, of course, and the game will remain playable, but the team's focus will now shift to future projects. On Bungie.net, the team writes that:

"As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games. To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio. Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today. Many changes in this final update will aim to ensure that Destiny 2 is a welcoming place for players to return to"

The final update is described as a love letter to everyone who has been with us over the years, and will include, among other things, revamped activities, improvements to raids, and the return of the Sparrow Racing League. They're also taking the opportunity to retire seasonal events.

Bungie, which has long spoken of having big plans for Destiny 2 and its so-called Fate Saga, now seems instead to want to bring the game to a close. And with a greater focus on Marathon and a dwindling number of active players, perhaps they simply felt it was time to retire Destiny 2.

What are your thoughts on the decision?