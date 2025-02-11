Final Fantasy IX remake allegedly still in development

HQ

According to information from reputable insider NateTheHate, a remake of Final Fantasy IX is currently still in development with a planned release sometime next year.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumours about this either, nor the second, as the title was also one of those mentioned in the Nvidia leak a while back, which definitely makes this rumour carry more credibility, in addition to the fact that Square Enix themselves have confirmed that they are working on several other remasters and remakes within the Final Fantasy series, including one for Final Fantasy XV, which we reported on recently.

Is a remake of Final Fantasy IX something you are looking forward to?