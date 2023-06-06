Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Diablo IV
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Final Fantasy IX

      Rumour: A Final Fantasy IX remake is in the works

      "Final Fantasy 9 Remake is real. That is real and happening."

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, a remake of Final Fantasy IX is real and is in the works.

      While we've not heard anything official on the game, it was part of a huge Nvidia GeForce Now leak that gave us information on a PC port for God of War, as well as games we'd not heard about including Helldivers 2 and Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed.

      Details remain light on the supposed Final Fantasy IX remake, but on his Game Mess Mornings show Grubb stated that he believed it was coming. "Most of the Square-Enix games on that list have been confirmed or even came out by now, except for Final Fantasy 9 Remake and Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster...I will say, I heard very recently, once again, Final Fantasy 9 Remake is real. That is real and happening," he said.

      There's no date in mind for Grubb on when we'll hear more about the remake, but it's likely still a while away considering Square Enix has a lot of other projects going on for Final Fantasy right now.

      Would you want to see a Final Fantasy IX remake?

      Final Fantasy IX

      Related texts



      Loading next content