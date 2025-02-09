Square Enix reportedly working on a Final Fantasy XV remaster

HQ

Square Enix is reportedly developing a remastered version of Final Fantasy XV, aiming to address criticisms from its initial release. The remaster plans to introduce new playable areas and cinematics, enhancing the game's narrative and world-building.

Combat mechanics are expected to be revamped, drawing inspiration from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, to offer a more refined and engaging experience. Notably, online and "Comrades" elements will be removed to focus on a streamlined single-player narrative.

The remaster seeks to rectify narrative inconsistencies by rearranging events for a more chronological storytelling approach. An official announcement from Square Enix is anticipated later this year, with the release expected to follow shortly thereafter.

What are your thoughts on this, is FFXV in need of a remaster?