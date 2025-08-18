Fans think they've found out about Europa-Park's next roller coaster in a video game

HQ

Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, Europe's largest theme park after Disney, celebrates 50 years this 2025 season, and the park celebrated it with a new ride... as well as an animated movie, set to release in theaters, and even a videogame. All three, including the new ride, are based on "Grand Prix of Europe", the movie about the parks's mascots, the mice Ed and Edda, taking place in a racing Grand Prix, already in cinemas in Germany.

The video game, Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions, an arcade racer aimed at children, was released late July, but it's only been recently that a curious little easter-egg has been found... and one that teases big things for the park. Theme park enthusiats are finding that fictional ads in the game are announcing "Euro-Mir, Project 2028", and most are assuming that 2028 is the expected date for the opening of the new roller coaster in the park.

As anyone who has been to the German theme park knows, Euro Mir is an existing ride, an spinning coaster set in the Russian area of the park, opened in 1997, and focused on the space race. Riders ascend in the dark, listening to some techno music, in spinning cars that, truth be told, don't really spin that much. It's a popular ride model from Mack Riders, also owners of the park, but arguably there are much better examples of the spinning coaster model in other parks than Euro Mir, which is one of the least popular rides of the park.

Luckily, the ride will be transformed. Earlier this year, co director of the park Michael Mack <a href="https://www.dna.fr/magazine-lifestyle/2025/07/22/la-montagne-russe-euro-mir-presente-depuis-bientot-30-ans-va-etre-entierement-renovee>confirmed</a> that the next big investment in the park will be a redesign of Euro Mir, including a new layout, which basically means that it will be become a new ride entirely.

And now, after noticing the video game "easter egg" pointing to 2028, fans are speculating if it will transform into a "extreme spinning coaster", a model recently introduced by Mack Rides at Plopsaland Belgium with "The Ride to Happiness", that many consider one of the best roller coasters in the world...

