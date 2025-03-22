Europa-Park starts its 50th anniversary season today with new ride, shows and events all year

HQ

Europa-Park, one of Europe's largest and most visited theme parks, opens to the public today (March 22) and begins celebrating its 50th anniversary. Located South-West Germany, near Stuttgart and the French and Swiss borders, Europa-Park is one of the most international theme parks, with 20 themed areas inspired on countries from the whole continent, and has been thrilling, entertaining and delighting families and thrill-seekers alike since its opening in 1975.

For their 50th anniversary, the park is preparing a good bunch of novelties, starting with a new ride: GRAND PRIX EDventure, a family-friendly interactive 3D dark ride which in itself is inspired by a new animated feature film, Grand Prix of Europe, produced by the park itself featuring their mascots, the mice Ed & Edda, which will get theatrical distribution by Warner Bros. this summer. The ride will open later this year.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a new parade as well as events all throughout the year, including thematic parties with culture and cuisine from different European countries, with highlights being the birthday party prepared for July 12.

All of that, on top of the new ride that opened last year: Voltron Nevera, a multi-launch coaster with seven inversions, a beyond vertical launch and a new Croatian themed area, that has authomatically become one of Europe's best roller coasters. And there are plans for the future: on a press conference this month, Europa-Park announced the creation of a new themed area based in the Principality of Monaco in 2026, which will naturally put the focus on the Formula 1 Grand Prix -with seemingly a retheme of the iconic Silver Star coaster- and new shows in cooperation with the artists from Cirque de Monte-Carlo.

