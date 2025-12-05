Euphoria will return in April 2026

It has been a long road to get to this point, as after two very popular seasons, Euphoria is now almost ready for a return for a third chapter. It was unclear for a long while if this season would become a reality due to clashing creative ideas and struggles locking down the cast now that many of the key players have become massive movie stars, but earlier this year it entered into production, and now we know when the show will be back on HBO Max.

It has been confirmed that Euphoria will return for a third season in April 2026. We don't have a firm date yet, only this information to go on, but what we do also have is a poster to gawk at that shows Zendaya's return as Rue.

It has long been thought that Season 3 would be the final batch of episodes of Euphoria, but recent comments by Sydney Sweeney seem to suggest otherwise, meaning the whole production debacle for this show might kick back into effect in late 2026 or beyond.

Are you excited for more Euphoria?