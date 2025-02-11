Believe it or not but Euphoria: Season 3 is actually in production

The saga of keeping up to date with Euphoria's third season has been rather confusing. Following rumoured major changes to its plot and storyline (largely revolving around the fact that actors in their mid-20s and beyond can't keep playing teenagers forever) and also the untimely and tragic passing of Angus Cloud, it reached a point where it really didn't seem like the show would ever return. But surprise, surprise, it will be back and it's actually in production as of right now.

HBO has affirmed as much in a post on X, where we get a glimpse of Zendaya's character Rue. We're not told anything further other than that the show is in production, meaning it might be late 2025 that we see it, or more likely sometime in 2026 that it debuts on televisions around the world.

This confirmation also comes after a rumour back in July stated that production would kick off in January 2025, something that soon after seemed unlikely when Zendaya spoke up and mentioned that she had no idea what was happening with the series. Either way, clearly someone was telling porkies because production started almost exactly when that earlier rumour suggested.