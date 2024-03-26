Don't hold your breath for Euphoria Season 3

We were looking forward to Euphoria's third season, with the hope that it would debut sometime next year, but even now that is being called into question. Variety has stated that production on this third season has been delayed with no exact time frame when it will actually begin being laid out.

According to the report, despite original intentions to begin filming next month, the scripts for the season have yet to be finished or fully written, and now the cast (who are becoming increasingly sought after, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi becoming young Hollywood commodities) being told they are able to pursue other opportunities instead. This in particular is worrying as no doubt it is already a challenge lining up a period of time when all of these stars are available to film a season of television.

Euphoria's third season has been delayed a multitude of times already, largely due to the Hollywood strikes, but also due to the unforeseen and tragic passing of Angus Cloud (who portrayed Fez in the show.

While there is still a chance that the show could return sometime in 2025, it does seem like production is still a distance away, especially if the scripts are yet to be completed.