Sydney Sweeney seemingly implies that there could be more Euphoria in the future

The drama series Euphoria quickly gained huge attention for its dark and realistic story about high school students in a small Californian town. The series also became a huge breeding ground for successful actors, and since the first season, in particular Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya have had very successful careers and are in high demand in Hollywood.

Season two was also hugely popular, and despite only two seasons having been released, Euphoria is the fourth most-watched HBO series of the last 20 years (behind only Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon). The third season will premiere in 2026, which is often assumed to be the last, partly because the actors are no longer as young and their careers make it both expensive and difficult to get everything together.

But perhaps there is hope for more after all. When Sydney Sweeney appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show yesterday, the topic turned to Euphoria, and when Fallon said it would be the last season, Sweeney replied, "Well, you never know." Whether there will be a fourth season, a spinoff, or something similar is currently unknown, but she also made it clear that she genuinely enjoys filming the series, describing it as a large "family" and stating:

"Because most of the crew I had worked with since I was 20, when I did the pilot. So every single time I'd go back, I felt like I was home and I was getting to see everybody."

There is no doubt that there are more interesting stories to tell about the Euphoria characters, but at the same time, there is always the risk that the quality will decline as the story progresses and the characters grow up. What do you think? Are you hoping for more, and is there a character you think would be interesting to follow in a spinoff?