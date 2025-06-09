Escape Simulator 2 will launch in October

HQ

Over the weekend, you may have heard the news that Coin Crew Games is working on a fully-fledged sequel to Escape Academy. If you did and that got your blood pumping, it's worth knowing that Pine Studio has also been working on an escape room sequel, and this one is much closer.

The creator of Escape Simulator announced at the end of 2024 that Escape Simulator 2 is on its way and that this game is a bigger and more ambitious follow-up to the original. Well, it turns out that this game is almost ready to invite in fans, as the developer has now announced that it will be launching on October 21 on PC via Steam.

This sequel will build on the original by offering up even more rooms and problems to solve, for up to eight players at a time. It will present more detailed environments, greater interactivity and immersive elements, a new Room Editor 2.0 feature to enable fans to build their own challenge rooms, and all on top of 12 scenarios curated and made by Pine Studio itself.

With the release edging closer, check out the trailer for the upcoming game below, and also head over here to read about the demo that you can currently check out on Steam.