Escape Simulator 2 has been announced

Developer Pine Studio has just revealed the puzzle sequel to Escape Simulator. This upcoming follow-up will be simply known as Escape Simulator 2 and it will be coming to PC via Steam and will offer up a curated list of new challenge rooms to complete that have either been designed by escape room experts or instead community builders.

We're told that this sequel is designed for 1-8 players and will include a slate of varied levels to complete, including a stranded starship, Count Dracula's castle, and a cursed pirate treasure horde too. In total, there will be 12 puzzle rooms to solve that can be completed alone or with friends and it will all be supported by an enhanced and improved physics and interaction suite to make gameplay feel more tactile and immersive.

Escape Simulator 2 will even boast a second iteration of the Room Editor, which will now include an upgraded list of tools and a new lighting engine, building constructor, and animation editor.

Speaking about this sequel, Pine Studio co-founder Boris Barbir stated: "For Escape Simulator 2, we were inspired to explore darker themes and experiment with new gameplay and puzzle mechanics. This sequel also brings significant technical upgrades, including a new rendering engine, rewritten netcode, improved physics, and enhanced animations. While Escape Simulator 2 adopts a darker, more mysterious tone compared to the original, it's not a horror game—there are no jump scares or gore."

Pine Studio does also intend to continue supporting and expanding Escape Simulator 1, even after the sequel arrives, meaning there should be plenty of reason to continue hopping into the original.

While we don't yet know a release date or window for Escape Simulator 2, you can see the announcement trailer below, as well as a collection of images too.