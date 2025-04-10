The first demo for Escape Simulator 2 has just dropped on Steam

When Escape Simulator 2 was announced relatively recently, it was stated that the game would be offering the series biggest, most complex, and most challenging rooms to date. While we'll be able to put that statement to the test in full when the game fully launches, fans can now get an early example of the action as part of a demo that has just dropped on Steam.

The demo claims to present "the series largest and most intricate escape room to date," with this one taking players into Dracula's castle and being required to quickly escape the iconic vampire's grips by ticking off a collection of challenging puzzles.

Even though the demo is now freely available on Steam, it is just a snippet of what Escape Simulator 2 will present to fans, as we're told that the main game will feature 12 levels that can be completed solo or alone. This demo, for example, will allow up to eight players to team up to crack the case.

Check out the demo trailer below.