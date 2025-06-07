English
Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School
Coin Crew unveils ambitious open world sequel to Escape Academy

We're heading Back 2 School in the future.

If you enjoyed your time working through the various escape rooms and their respective puzzles in developer Coin Crew's recent Escape Academy, we have some very good news to share.

During Day of the Devs, the developer just lifted the curtain and presented to the world a fully-fledged and very ambitious sequel. Known as Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School, this title will serve up a slate of new challenges, puzzles, and rooms to overcome, expanding on the signature and beloved gameplay of the original. But it will be going a step further by also introducing an open world design, making it the first escape room title to present gameplay in such a manner.

At the moment in time, all we have been made privy to is the announcement of the game, meaning aside from knowing that it will be launching on PC via Steam, we don't yet have a release date nor window. We do have an announcement trailer however, which you can see below.

