DCEU: Worst to Best

James Gunn has kicked off the new cinematic universe of DC Comics characters with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2, and it's time to forget what once was. But before we do, let's look back and remember the useless and wonderful moments that the DCEU gave us over the past ten years.

(17) Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Unfortunately, this was the weakest film in the DCEU for me. It lacks the charm that the first Shazam had, and instead gets stuck in too much CGI and a rather flat plot. There are funny moments, but the overall picture is easy to forget.

(16) Black Adam

It's a shame, because Dwayne Johnson really tried to build something big here, but the result was mostly a heavy action movie without a soul. Something you could have guessed when The Rock was going to carry the film himself and give another lousy acting performance. The characters in the Justice Society are interesting in themselves, but they don't get the place they deserve. Everything feels a bit too generic and forced.

(15) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

A sequel that never quite finds its own identity. It tries to build on the crazy energy of the first film, but fails to capture the same charm. The effects are impressive, but the story is thin and I never felt the same commitment as before, but rather got the feeling that none of the actors understood what they were doing. To this day I wonder how much of an impact Amber Heard's trial really had on the film.

(14) Suicide Squad (2016)

A classic example of a film that has potential but is ruined by the chaos of production. There are good ideas and some fun characters, but the tone is uneven and the plot is quite uninteresting. It feels more like a long music video than a coherent film, where the Joker's role feels strangely wasted and where no character apart from Harley Quinn was actually memorable.

(13) Birds of Prey

I like Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie is amazing as always, but the film as a whole feels a bit scattered. It's fun and colorful, but lacks the weight or cohesion that would have made it more memorable. There are flashes of brilliance, especially in the fight scenes, but the overall feel is a bit uneven.

(12) Justice League

The cinematic version of Justice League feels more like a concoction of two different visions, and that's its biggest problem. The tone oscillates between humorous lightheartedness and Snyder darkness, and it never finds its own identity. Some scenes are okay, but overall it feels more like a reminder of what we missed out on.

(11) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

A film with ambitions greater than almost any other in the series, but which stumbles along the way. I really love how Batman is introduced, and some scenes (like Batman's dream sequences) are absolutely incredible (if illogical). But the whole thing is heavy and sprawling, and the story never really gets going. The "Martha" moment is infamous for a reason, but despite all its flaws, I still think the film has something fascinating.

(10) Man of Steel

As a kick-off to the DCEU, Man of Steel is fascinating. It gives Superman a more down-to-earth and melancholic side, which I both like and question. Henry Cavill is fantastic in the role, and I love the scenes with Kevin Costner's Jonathan Kent. At the same time, the final battle is too destructive and cold, which means that Superman's hopeful side doesn't really shine through as much as I would like.

(09) Wonder Woman 1984

This sequel tried something different, and while it didn't always work, I think there's something charming about its more colorful and almost campy tone. Kristen Wiig makes Cheetah an interesting character, and the theme of desires and consequences was nice. Unfortunately, it gets a little too drawn out and dizzying, but I appreciate that the film at least dared to take a different path than the first film.

(08) The Flash

The Flash is a movie that has problems, but also heart. I really appreciated the emotional core surrounding Barry and his mother - it gave the movie a stronger foundation than I expected. The effects and some of the story choices don't quite add up, but Michael Keaton's Batman was a nostalgia hit that I loved. Somehow the movie manages to be both chaotic and moving.

(07) Blue Beetle

This felt like a new chapter for the DCEU, even though it came late. I like that it focuses on family, culture, and community, which makes Jaime Reyes very relatable. There's a warmth to his relationship with his family that elevates the film far above average. It may not be the most original superhero story, but it has a soul that makes it memorable.

(06) Shazam!

Shazam! is a film that really captures the feeling of being a kid and suddenly gaining superpowers. It's fun, lighthearted, and full of heart. The family dynamic is the film's strength, and I think it manages to create a very human feel amidst all the superhero costumes. The villain may be a little weak, but that doesn't matter, because the charm of the story itself makes it one of the most easily loved DCEU films.

(05) Aquaman

Photo: IMDb

James Wan set out to make a colorful underwater fantasy, and instead of shying away from it, he goes all in. Jason Momoa makes Arthur Curry a rock star version of a hero, and the chemistry between him and Amber Heard's Mera works surprisingly well. The story is simple, almost like a classic matinee, but it's the style, the crazy underwater worlds, and the playful tone that make it stand out.

(04) Wonder Woman

When this came along, it felt like a breath of fresh air in the DCEU. Gal Gadot is perfect as Diana, with a combination of strength, warmth, and naivety that makes her stand out. The film slowly builds up her journey from Themyscira to the brutality of World War I, and it's the contrast that makes it strong. The battle scenes, especially "No Man's Land," are iconic, but for me it's Diana's genuine belief in love and justice that carries the film. The finale falls a little short, but the overall feel makes it one of the most memorable

(03) The Suicide Squad

Here James Gunn really got to play around, and the result is a bloody, colorful and at the same time charming film that for me stands as one of the most entertaining in the entire DCEU. It dares to be wacky, with characters like King Shark and Polka-Dot Man, but still manages to give them human traits that make you actually care. Harley Quinn is brilliant as usual, and the whole film feels like a perfect balance between madness and heart. It's the kind of film that doesn't take itself too seriously, but at the same time manages to touch.

(02) Peacemaker (S1)

I never thought I would care about Peacemaker, but the show completely overturned that expectation. John Cena is brilliant in the role, because he manages to be both idiotically funny and vulnerablely human. The show has an energy that feels unique in the superhero genre - it dares to be absurd, grotesque and heartfelt all at once. Best of all, it's not just about a hero, but also about relationships: between Peacemaker and his father, between him and the team, and his struggle to find his own identity. It's both a satire and an emotional journey, and that's why it's so strong.

(01) Zack Snyder's Justice League

This isn't just a movie, it's an experience. When it came out, it felt almost like a vindication - not just for Zack Snyder himself, but also for fans who had long hoped to see his vision. It's monumental in its scope, with four hours of mythology, tragedy and hope. The tone is dark, but also beautiful in its moments of humanity, and I think the characters finally get the space they deserve. Cyborg's story is the heart of the film, and Steppenwolf feels like a real threat, unlike in the theatrical version. It's a meaty film that won't be for everyone, of course, but for me it's the clearest picture of what the DCEU could have been if it had been allowed to blossom to its full potential.