Daredevil: Born Again to return to Disney+ in March 2026

HQ

Marvel's presence at New York Comic Con over the weekend had a very particular theme: Television. The entertainment giant appeared to share updates on its animated and live-action series, with a big emphasis on next year and what it has in store for fans during the calendar year.

We know that Wonder Man is coming in January, X-Men '97 returns in the summer, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the autumn, and between this we can slot in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

It has been revealed that the series will arrive in March 2026. There is no firm date for this just yet, but for a taste of what's to come, check out a portion of a trailer below, leaked by Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter.

Needless to say, Marvel fans are going to have a lot of entertainment to consume in 2026, not forgetting Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July and Avengers: Doomsday in December...