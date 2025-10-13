Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man set for autumn 2026 return

HQ

If you saw the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man earlier this year and had hoped that the second season would debut on Disney+ around the same time in 2026. We have a bit of disappointing news to share.

Marvel Animation has confirmed as part of New York Comic Con that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be back in 2026 but as late as the autumn. Yep, we're going to have to wait nearing two years between the two chapters of the show, but at least it's on its way.

Naturally, with a premiere date so far away, there is no trailer or plot information to share, but we do know that a third season has already been greenlit so hopefully that chapter arrives in a more timely fashion.