Wonder Man will now premiere on Disney+ in late January

Marvel didn't look to blow the doors off New York Comic Con with its appearance this year, but it did have a presence all the same, one where it talked a lot about upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

One such project that received a lot of attention was the TV series Wonder Man, which now has a firm premiere date. While it was previously promised to be coming out by the end of 2025, this has now changed and been delayed to late January 2026, with the exact date being January 28 for us in the UK and Europe.

An official trailer for the show even made its appearance to give a taste of what this project will offer and how Yahya Abdul Mateen II will fit into the Marvel world as Simon Williams (Wonder Man) after leaving DC behind (where he starred as Black Manta). We'll also see Ben Kingsley return as Trevor Slattery, once the face of the Mandarin, and see how the series handles the increasingly common phrase of superhero fatigue, something it takes a direct jab at.

